Motion to combine MS-13 defendant groups filed, ruling deferred to March 19

A motion to combine two defendant groups in the coming MS-13 trial was filed by Santa Barbara County prosecutors last month in an effort to consolidate the case, which has dragged on for nearly five years.

In a hearing Friday that was held mostly out of public view, the motion was deferred until March 19 because plans for an offsite venue big enough to hold a socially-distanced trial are still in the early stages, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor, who added the court lacked a factual basis to make a decision.

Court officials could not reveal the venue location because of a November 2017 gag order that prevents those involved in the case from speaking publicly about it outside of open court.

The motion, filed Jan. 8 by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, sought to combine the two groups of five defendants each.

A sting, dubbed Operation Matador, resulted in the arrests of 15 of 17 alleged members of MS-13 in March 2016 for their connection to 10 gang-related homicides in the Santa Maria Valley between 2013 and 2016.

Of those 17 identified, four were sentenced or have pled out and two others, Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano and Jose Eleute Mejia Orellano, are being tried in a lower case that doesn't include murder charges. An additional suspect, Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, is still on the run.