Motion to consolidate MS-13 trials pushed to April 23; first trial group delayed until July

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Friday approved a request by Santa Maria prosecutors to postpone until April a motion to combine two groups of five defendants each in the MS-13 gang murder trial.

Judge John McGregor also rescheduled the May 3 start date of the first trial group to July 12, with pretrial motions beginning June 7.

The judge approved the request upon finding a "sufficient factual basis" to continue the motion. The decision followed a roughly two-hour case management conference, which was closed to the public, in which attorneys could not agree to a big enough space to hold the 10-defendant trial due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

"This case remains a classic case for joinder and [the court] is unable to consolidate a multi-defendant trial," McGregor said, adding that vaccination efforts appear to be "abating" the pandemic, but not enough to hold trials with more than one defendant. "This is a significant and different case that includes many defendants, many counts and terabytes of discovery."

McGregor noted that his ruling represents a series of motions filed over the past year in the case, which enters its sixth year and was beset numerous times by complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year.

The 10 MS-13 defendants are part of a larger group of 15 who were arrested in March 2016 as part of Operation Matador, a yearslong investigation into the killings of 10 people in the Santa Maria Valley. In July 2016, a total of 18 alleged members of the transnational criminal organization were indicted.