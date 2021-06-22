A motorcyclist from Lompoc was killed after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday near La Purisma Mission.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Purisima Road, near the mission's front entrance, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The California Highway Patrol said 67-year-old Lompoc resident Lawrence Li was driving a 2017 Volkswagen northbound on Mission Gate Road as the motorcycle rider was eastbound on Purisima Road aboard a Kawasaki.
Li made a left turn onto westbound Purisima Road, and for unknown reasons the rider was ejected from the Kawasaki and struck the front of the Volkwagen.
Upon arrival, Santa Barbara County firefighters located the motorcycle rider, who wasn't identified but was described as a male in his 20s who suffered major injuries and died at the scene a short time later, Bertucelli said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Both lanes of Purisima Road between Mission Gate Road and Highway 246 were temporarily blocked to traffic until shortly before 5:30 p.m., when the road reopened, according to California Highway Patrol logs.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the CHP, who said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.
CHP Officer Ligon is investigating the crash and asked that anyone with information about the crash to contact him at the Buellton Area CHP Office at 805-688-5551.