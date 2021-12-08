Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, aka"Smokey," is an alleged member of Santa Maria Little Salvy Locos Salvatruchos, the local MS-13 clique. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2016 and he has yet to be apprehended, according to court records.
A booking photo of Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, also known as "Slayer," is displayed during the MS-13 trial in Santa Maria court in November.
Dave Minsky, Staff file
Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, aka"Smokey," is an alleged member of Santa Maria Little Salvy Locos Salvatruchos, the local MS-13 clique. A warrant was issued for his arrest in July 2016 and he has yet to be apprehended, according to court records.
A defendant in an MS-13 gang conspiracy case was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison Friday after pleading guilty to attempted murder charges in connection to the investigation of 10 killings and several attempted homicides across the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.
Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, also known by his moniker "Slayer," was sentenced to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder and admitted two enhancements — carrying out the crime for MS-13 while armed with a gun, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is prosecuting the case.
Soriano was immediately sent to prison.
Amber Gordon, who is listed as Soriano's attorney in court records, did not respond to messages seeking comment. A modified gag order signed by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor on Nov. 17, 2017, prohibits officials in the case from making public statements beyond what's already in the public record.
Soriano, 28, was one of the 17 defendants charged in the case, which was the result of a gang sweep led by the Santa Maria Police Department in March 2016. He was extradited from Virginia in June 2018 and was in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail without a bail amount listed, according to records.
Of the 17 charged as a result of the operation, Soriano was among the five defendants charged in a lower case in which the defendants were not accused of murder. An arrest warrant remains out for Jose Francisco Mejia Orellana, aka "Smokey," who has not been apprehended.
Other defendants have either pleaded guilty to charges and/or were sentenced to prison terms.
Trials for eight defendants charged with murder are underway in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.