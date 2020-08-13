You have permission to edit this article.
Music teacher who taught in the Santa Ynez Valley pleads guilty to federal child porn charge
A former flute teacher who taught programs in Southern California, including in the Santa Ynez Valley, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal child pornography-related charge, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman. 

John Edward Zeretzke, 61, of Ventura appeared by video conference in Los Angeles federal court and pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography stemming from his communication with a female victim over the internet in 2016 and 2017, according to spokesman Ciaran McEvoy. 

The plea came as a result of an agreement between prosecutors. 

The charge stemmed from Zeretzke's use of a computer and the internet to communicate with a female minor between December 2016 and February 2017, and that he coerced her into producing child pornography, according to McEvoy, who added that the victim did not live in California at the time. 

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, although prosecutors recommended he serve 18 years that will run concurrently with an 18-year state prison sentence he received last month, according to McEvoy. 

Zeretzke was sentenced to state prison in July after pleading guilty in Orange County to six counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with minors under the age of 14. He is currently in federal custody. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Zeretzke on Dec. 3 in Los Angeles federal court. 

The state charges stemmed from alleged evidence that Zeretzke recorded himself ejaculating into flutes and distributing them to five girls at elementary schools in Southern California, and took pictures of them playing the flutes, according to the Associated Press. 

The founder of Flutes Across the World, Zeretzke taught several local programs, including at the Wildling Museum in the Santa Ynez Valley, where he taught in May 2014, and at Circle V Ranch, where he taught from 2011 to 2015.

