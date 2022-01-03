A naked Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted rape charge Thursday after a pursuit with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies from a grocery store parking lot in Goleta, according to a spokesman on Friday.

Deputies responded to a report of an attempted rape in progress at about 10 p.m. in the Albertsons grocery store parking lot located in the 5800 block of Calle Real, according to Lt. Rob Minter.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the alleged victim, who fought off their attacker before they arrived and saw the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia, running from the area.

Deputies established a perimeter and searched the surrounding area using a K-9 unit. They located the naked Hernandez-Garcia hiding under a trash can behind Albertsons, according to Minter.

Hernandez-Garcia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, with bail listed at $1 million.

The Sheriff's Office coordinates with the District Attorney's Office's Victim-Witness Program, which connects sexual assault victims and survivors to support services through the criminal justice process, according to Minter.

The Victim-Witness Assistance Program can be reached directly at 805-568-2400 or toll-free at 855-840-3232.