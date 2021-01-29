National Guard linguist, Buellton native honored with memorial procession through Solvang

A motorcade left Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon and cut through the cold, rain-soaked Santa Rita Hills, carrying the body of 34-year-old Timothy Manchester, a National Guardsman and Buellton native, to his final resting place in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Manchester died Jan. 20 in a non-combat related incident while deployed to Kuwait, according to Department of Defense officials. He deployed to Camp Arifjan with the Texas Army National Guard's 36th Infantry Division in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Military officials did not provide details about the cause of Manchester's death, which remains under investigation.

Dozens of people lined the sidewalk with American flags in front of the Veterans Memorial building in Solvang to pay their respects as the motorcade made its way through town. The procession included Santa Barbara County Fire personnel, who hoisted a huge flag up a ladder truck while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies saluted from the sidelines.

Among the crowd was 33-year-old Clarissa Elliott, a former middle school classmate of Manchester, who was a 2005 graduate of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Elliott said she wasn’t a close friend of Manchester, but remembered him for his good-natured personality.

“He was very friendly, very open-hearted and someone you can always count on,” Elliott said, who learned of his death on Friday through social media. “It was very shocking and it’s frustrating, especially when they don’t tell you how he died.”