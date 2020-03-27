National Guard troops arrive in Santa Barbara County to support Foodbank operations

The National Guard's mission includes help during humanitarian crises, but this activation is different because of the pandemic, Sweeney said.

The troops will serve a logistical role and not an enforcement one, Talkin said, adding that he requested them because of a sudden loss in volunteers at risk for coronavirus who were told to stay home.

Additionally, Talkin sought the troops for their expertise in managing the Foodbank's routing software.

In addition to helping at warehouses, troops will be making home deliveries.

County Foodbank locations that normally service hundreds of families each week are now seeing hundreds line up for food each day, according to spokeswoman Judith Smith-Meyer.

The nonprofit depends on donations of food from local grocers, but that dropped 50% since the pandemic as stores were depleted due to panic buying and hoarding, Talkin said.

"We only have about 19 days of food left, so we're really pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to get more food in here."