Nearly 8,000 cannabis plants and hundreds of pounds of processed material were destroyed last month after California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials served a search warrant at an illegal operation near sensitive habitat on Tepusquet Road, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

Fish and Wildlife officers, along with environmental scientists, served the warrant April 30 in the 1400 block of Tepusquet Road, where they discovered 7,943 cannabis plants and more than 300 pounds of processed cannabis flower in an area where cultivation is prohibited, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Janice Mackey.

"This egregious activity will not be tolerated at the expense of the environment and those in the regulated cannabis market," said David Bess, Fish and Wildlife deputy director and chief of the law enforcement division, adding that illegal operations fuel other criminal activity.

Officials allege the operation, which was approximately 11 miles east of Santa Maria near the Los Padres National Forest, contaminated the habitat that's home to native plants, fish and wildlife species.

Fish and Wildlife scientists documented several environmental violations, including substantially altering a streambed and placing materials harmful to fish and wildlife near a tributary, according to Mackey.

The operation was conducted with assistance from the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Department of Food and Agriculture, Code Enforcement and State Water Resources Board.

"In addition to the unfair competition that these illicit growing and distribution operations have on legitimate, legal cannabis operations, this case also shows how detrimental they are to our sensitive environment," Sheriff Bill Brown said.

The public can report environmental crimes to the CalTIP hotline at 888-334-2258 or by texting “CALTIP,” followed by a space and the message, to 847411.