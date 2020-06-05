Nearly all inmates at Lompoc FCI tested positive for coronavirus, most asymptomatic

Inmate at Lompoc prison becomes fourth at facility to die from COVID-19 Daniel Lee Vadnais, 56, had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on May 2, according to the the Bureau of Prisons. He was pronounced dead Monday.

During the hearing Tuesday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein questioned Allen about the effectiveness of containment measures.

The bureau's response was early, according to Allen, and evolved over the course of the pandemic, starting with screening inmates for risk factors, followed by mass testing and the eventual construction of a 50-bed mobile hospital unit to treat inmates on prison grounds.

"Asymptomatic transmission has caused particular challenges," Allen said. "It illustrates the infectivity of the disease and difficulty controlling it in correctional environments."

Additionally, the BOP has placed more than 3,700 inmates into home confinement, according to Carvajal.

+3 Lompoc prison accused of 'cruel and unusual' punishment in COVID-19 class-action lawsuit A federal class-action lawsuit was filed against Lompoc prison officials on Friday, accusing them of failing to take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among inmates and staff inside the facility.

A March 26 memo gave BOP officials discretion to place inmates deemed at-risk for the coronavirus into home confinement, although the process has faced criticism for being too sluggish.

The actual number of home confinements have accounted for less than 2 percent of the total federal prison population, which Sen. Kamala Harris said is too low.

She asked Carvajal how many are eligible for alternative custody, although he couldn't provide that figure.