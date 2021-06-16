A new tool for analyzing racial disparities in Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice system numerically quantifies where youths — and adults — of color are more likely to become involved in the system than Whites.

Results of the Probation Department’s Relative Rate Index analysis of youths entering the juvenile justice system were presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors, which wanted more data on causes but supported the proposed next steps to assure racial equity.

Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman noted the Relative Rate Index, or RRI, doesn’t account for such things as poverty and housing, education and health disparities.

She also pointed out that the racial disparities not only persist but accumulate as individuals go deeper into the “decision points” of the system and said “we must address the drivers of disparity.”

“For too long we have focused on the ‘what’ of inequity and dismissed the ‘why’ with simplistic platitudes,” said Bernard Melekian, interim Santa Barbara police chief. “I think the use of RRI analysis will give us the opportunity to rectify that.”

Karyn Milligan, manager of the Probation Department Research and Special Projects, explained how the numbers were developed for Whites, who make up 30%, and Black and Hispanic youths, who make up 1% and 62%, respectively, of the county population of ages 10 to 17.

Because Blacks barely reached the 1% threshold for comparison, they were combined with Hispanics for a 63% population of youths of color, Milligan said.

The RRI analysis for 2019-20 showed youths of color are 2.6 times more likely than Whites to be referred to the Probation Department by law enforcement and 2.4 times more likely to be booked into Juvenile Hall.

Youths of color and Whites were equally likely to be held in custody for detention hearings, but youths of color were 1.7 times more likely to have charges filed against them, 1.4 times more likely to have charges sustained and 1.5 more likely to be committed to detention.

A similar analysis for adults, age 18 and older, was conducted but limited to just January to March 2020 to avoid any influence from the COVID-19 pandemic and separately looked at Blacks at 2%, Hispanics at 42% and Whites at 48% of the county population.

The RRI showed Blacks were 3.5 times more likely and Hispanics were 1.4 times more likely than Whites to be booked, and Blacks were 0.7 times less likely and Hispanics 0.6 times less likely than Whites to be referred to pretrial supervision.

While Blacks and Whites were equally likely to be sent to County Jail, Hispanics were 1.2 times more likely than Whites to be sentenced there.

Blacks were 1.8 times more likely and Hispanics were 2 times more likely than Whites to receive state prison sentences.

“We are not unlike other jurisdictions that have compiled similar data,” Milligan said, adding the analysis allows the county to prioritize points where the disparity is greatest for more study and corrective action.

“It’s shocking to see the disparities represented here,” said 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart.

First District Supervisor Das Williams pointed out the data can guide the county in resolving inequities but can’t pinpoint exactly how to do it.

“When we see a number in that index as high as 2.4, 2.6, that’s something we should put attention to,” he added.

Supervisors said they wanted to dive deeper into the reasons for the racial disparity of juveniles coming into contact with the criminal justice system, with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino saying he is particularly interested in the economic factors.

“The only way to fix these things is to peel back the onion and get to the root cause,” he said.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann agreed the county must penetrate the reasons behind the inequities but said there should be a strong focus on reaching children as early as possible before they come into contact with the juvenile justice system.