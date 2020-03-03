Nipomo man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at CHP airplane

A Nipomo man was arrested Friday on a felony charge after allegedly pointing a high-powered laser at a California Highway Patrol airplane that was on patrol during a multi-agency operation in south San Luis Obispo County.
The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday when the CHP airplane crew was providing aerial support for a multi-agency operation.
The crew was flying over the Nipomo area when the aircraft was struck multiple times by a high-powered green laser. The pilot diverted course to minimize the impact of the laser on the crew.
Later, the crew located the source of the laser in the front yard of a residence located in the 600 block of Southland Street.
Two men were arrested last week, including one in Santa Maria, on drug and gun charges after a yearlong investigation into an operation trafficking more than $600,000 worth of narcotics directly from Mexico, according to a San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman.
You have free articles remaining.
CHP and allied patrol units responded to the residence where they located suspect Zammy Castellanos.
After an investigation, officers allegedly recovered the high-powered laser that was discharged at the aircraft and arrested Castellanos.
Castellanos, 51, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a felony charge of willful and malicious discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. His bail was set at $20,000.
In California, the charge is considered a "wobbler," meaning that it could be charged as a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine; or as a felony with a penalty of up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine — depending on the severity of the circumstances.
Pointing a laser at an aircraft could also lead to a federal offense with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a civil penalty of $25,000.
The CHP reminded the public that pointing a laser at an aircraft in flight or in motion can cause injury and may seriously hinder the pilot's ability to safely control the aircraft.