No plea entered for Orcutt wine bar owner accused of violating COVID-19 health orders

An Orcutt wine bar owner charged with misdemeanors over violating COVID-19 health orders made his first court appearance Thursday but did not enter a plea.

Kurt Hixenbaugh, 49, who owns Vino et Amicis in Old Town Orcutt, opted against closing his bar after a statewide lockdown order in December. As a result, he was charged with two counts of violating the state's stay-at-home emergency health order and two counts of violating the county health officer's order on Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 21, 2020.

The complaint was filed by the District Attorney's Office via Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which cited Hixenbaugh for not closing.

Hixenbaugh appeared via Zoom on Thursday, along with his attorney, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who also represents Orcutt in the state Assembly. Cunningham filed a demurrer, stating the violations are too vague or uncertain.

The complaint can be clarified, although that may not happen if Hixenbaugh complies with the requirements of the state's reopening plan. On April 20, Santa Barbara County moved into the orange tier, the state's second-least-restrictive reopening tier. In that tier, bars are only permitted to operate outdoors, according to health officials.