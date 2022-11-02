An inmate was saved from a drug overdose at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria after a phone call alerted the staff to a potential medical problem Tuesday night, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

About 8:25 p.m., administrative support staff at the jail received a call from a member of the public concerned about the safety of an inmate whom the individual had just spoken with over the phone and sounded unwell, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Staff relayed that information to the custody deputy for the unit where the inmate was housed, and custody deputies located the inmate lying unresponsive on the floor of the day room, Zick said.

0
0
0
0
0