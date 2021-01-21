Oceano police pursuit ends in Santa Maria after suspect crashes into vehicle near North Broadway

A Grover Beach man was arrested Thursday after leading San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed pursuit that began in Oceano and ended after he collided with another vehicle in Santa Maria.
The incident occurred after deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ocean Street in Oceano, according to San Luis Obispo sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's vehicle that had fled the area.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Michael Irving Lockett, failed to yield and led deputies on a short pursuit, which lasted approximately 6 minutes and exceeded 100 mph before it ended near the intersection of North Broadway and West Harding Avenue after he collided with another vehicle, according to Cipolla.
Deputies located a gun in the vehicle, although it turned out to be pellet gun.
Lockett was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including felony evading arrest and driving under the influence of drugs, Cipolla said.
