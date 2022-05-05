Officials on Wednesday identified a Santa Maria man who died in a vehicle collision Monday between a Honda sedan and a semitruck near Philbric and Betteravia roads.
Alberto Gonzalez-Lopez, 44, died after the 2007 Honda Civic he was riding in collided with a 2006 Peterbilt semitruck at about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection, which is just east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Additionally, three people sustained moderate to major injuries in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
California Highway Patrol officials said the truck's driver, 64-year-old Fidel Gomes Reyes of Santa Maria was traveling westbound on Betteravia Road when the Honda, driven by 32-year-old Domingo Perez Lopez of Santa Maria pulled up to a stop sign at the intersection of Philbric Road.
Lopez was traveling southbound on Philbric Road when he started to make a left turn onto eastbound Betteravia Road, directly in front of the semitruck which did not have a stop sign, according to the CHP.
The front of the semitruck collided with the left side of the Honda Civic, which continued in a southwest direction and came to rest south of Betteravia Road.
The semitruck continued traveling in a southwesterly direction, driving off the roadway, into a utility pole and into a fence, causing the trailer to overturn, according to the CHP.
The pole broke upon impact, snapping the wires and landing on the road, which closed shortly after the collision and was reopened later that afternoon by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. employees.
Gonzalez-Lopez, who was sitting in the left rear passenger side of the Honda, sustained fatal injuries in the collision, according to the CHP. Both Lopez and Reyes were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for major and moderate injuries, respectively.
Additionally, a second passenger of the Honda, identified as Servillan Perez Lopez of Santa Maria, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the CHP.