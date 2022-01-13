A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate from Santa Maria was found dead inside of his cell Wednesday after he was booked and made statements about suicide, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Jonathan Paul Thomas, 45, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and false imprisonment shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and booked into the Main Jail shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding that Thomas' bail was listed at $10,000.

Thomas was moved into a single-occupancy safety cell after he allegedly made statements about suicide before and during the booking process, and was deemed a danger to himself.

A preliminary investigation showed that once inside the safety cell, custody deputies removed Thomas' clothing and placed him facedown on the cell's floor, removed his handcuffs and exited the cell, according to Zick.

Minutes later, custody deputies noticed that Thomas wasn't moving and immediately reentered the cell to begin lifesaving measures, including CPR, and requested emergency medical technicians.

Wellpath medical staff, County Fire and American Medical Response personnel administered lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful, and Thomas was declared dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to Zick. Thomas' next-of-kin were notified, she added.

The cause of death remains unknown, but an autopsy is scheduled for today, according to Zick.