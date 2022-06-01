Cabrillo High School staff on Wednesday started repairing damage done to parts of the campus in what officials said were acts of vandalism that included graffiti and bags of cement.
Officials responded to reports of vandalism at the high school early Tuesday and located bags of wet cement placed in front of doorways and several broken windows, according to Lompoc Unified School District spokesman Doug Sorum.
Sorum added that damage included obscene graffiti spray-painted on walls, windows and exterior dining tables, and liquid pant splashed on walls, windows and exterior dining tables.
The district did not respond to emails or calls seeking further comment on the damage, including cleanup costs.
Cabrillo and LUSD staff have begun cleaning up the damage and making repairs, according to Sorum.
"We offer our sincere thanks to the hardworking staff at Cabrillo High and our [maintenance and operations] team for quickly responding to repair and clean up this damage," said Sorum, who is the district's assistant superintendent of Business Services.
Another vandalism incident, later deemed a "senior prank" occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Santa Barbara High School, according to police officials.
The Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received several reports of loud and unusual sounds, and breaking glass coming from the high school. Upon investigating the incident, officers detained 16 high school students who were attempting to perform a prank that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish and oysters placed on floors and door handles, according to officials.
Santa Barbara police officers also allegedly found broken windows, graffiti and toilet paper strewn in trees. Costs have yet to be determined and the incident remains under investigation, according to the department.