Officials are continuing their search for a Santa Maria inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.
The inmate, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, escaped from the facility at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The public is asked to call 911 if Camarillo-Sanchez is spotted.
Camarillo-Sanchez is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and tattoos on his neck and right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jail pants and white shoes, according to Zick.
Records show Camarillo-Sanchez was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 800 block of Raaberg Way and booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.