One man is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting Friday night on North Fourth Street in Lompoc, police said.
Lompoc Police Department officers called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on reports of a shooting about 11:25 p.m. found a 22-year-old man on the ground with bullet wounds, said Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon.
Officers performed live-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took over, Magallon said, adding the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.