One injured in shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives in Santa Maria

One person was injured in a shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives Saturday night, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Police responded to the scene and officers found evidence of the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m., but no victims were located, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Officers continued investigating the scene and, a short time later, they received a call of a shooting victim arriving at Marian Regional Medical Center, where the adult victim had arrived via private vehicle.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported in stable condition, according to Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Oscar Corral at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.
A Lompoc religious nonprofit accused a Wyoming organic farm and a cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer was charged on Friday with more than a dozen felonies, including tax evasion, related to an investigation into an embezzlement scheme in which he bilked more than $600,000 from his union for more than a decade, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman.