One inmate died but two were resuscitated after apparently overdosing on fentanyl this week in separate incidents at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The dead inmate was identified as Santa Maria resident Edgar Mescua Estrada, 37, also known as Edgar Estrada Amezcua, who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies May 5 on suspicion of felony obstruction of a peace officer, violating a domestic violence restraining order and possession of a controlled substance.

He had been placed on a hold for felony violation of probation from a previous conviction of child cruelty and was being held without bail.

