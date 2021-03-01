One person dead following domestic incident in Tanglewood; suspect in custody

One person is dead and another person is in sheriff's custody following a domestic incident Sunday in Tanglewood, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive, approximately two miles west of the Santa Maria Airport in the unincorporated community of Tanglewood, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

In addition to sheriff's deputies, emergency medics, including CalSTAR, were called.

An arrest was made after the incident, but no further information was given Monday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0