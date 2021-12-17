An Orcutt man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault charges following a monthslong investigation into alleged reports of victims who were lured into his residence after being offered house cleaning work.

Faustino Urrutia, 56, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road and taken into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office booking logs.

Records show that Urrutia was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of four felony charges, including rape by force. His bail was listed at $100,000.

The investigation into Urrutia began on March 12, when sheriff's detectives received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the Orcutt area and initially identified him as the suspect, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

As the investigation continued, detectives allegedly uncovered more victims targeted with similar tactics.

Investigators said Urrutia targeted Spanish-speaking female house cleaners who he lured into his home, according to Zick. Through the investigation, an arrest warrant was ultimately obtained for Urrutia, she added.

Detectives have released Urrutia's booking photo in the hopes that more victims will be encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective's Bureau in Santa Maria at 805-934-6170.

Additionally, they can call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.