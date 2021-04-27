You have permission to edit this article.
Orcutt shelter-in-place ordered near Via Alta and Via Riviera due to robbery suspect
breaking

A shelter-in-place order was issued Tuesday for a portion of an Orcutt neighborhood where sheriff's deputies are searching for a robbery suspect. 

The order was issued shortly before 3 p.m. for Via Alta from Bradley Road to Via Riviera, where deputies are searching for the male suspect last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. He has not been identified. 

Residents are advised to immediately call 911 if the suspect is spotted. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

