Orcutt wine bar owner charged with violating COVID-19 health orders

A Santa Maria man was charged last month with four misdemeanor counts after he was accused of violating COVID-19 health orders at his Orcutt wine bar.

Kurt Hixenbaugh, 49, who owns Vino et Amicis in Old Town Orcutt, was charged with two counts of violating the state's stay-at-home emergency health order and two counts of violating the county health officer's order on Dec. 11, 2020, and Jan. 21, 2021, according to the complaint filed March 26.

Violating the state of emergency carries up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Failing to follow the public health order carries up to a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

The bar closed for the initial lockdown that started in March 2020 before reopening in May. The bar then closed again in July but remained open for to-go orders. The patio was reopened in August, followed by indoor dining in September. The bar was required to close operations after a December lockdown order, but Hixenbaugh remained open.

“We had been following all the rules and jumping through all the hoops and doing everything we were supposed to do,” Hixenbaugh said. “We weren’t going to be cavalier and fill the place and just have a rip-roaring good time.”

On Dec. 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order that limited the operations of certain businesses due to increasing coronavirus rates and less than 15% intensive care unit capacity across the region, which included the Central Coast.