Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
alert

Orcutt wrong-way collision injures 2; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

  • Updated

Two men were injured, including a driver who was arrested, in a DUI-related head-on collision along Highway 135 in Orcutt on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The collision occurred shortly before 9:45 p.m. just north of the Highway 135 and Highway 1 "Y" intersection near Orcutt, according to Santa Maria California Highway Patrol Officer Chapman. 

Fidel Ortiz-Pausano, 26, of Santa Maria was allegedly traveling northbound in the southbound left-hand lane of Highway 135 when his 2010 Chevrolet Aveo collided head-on with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, which was traveling in the same lane but in the opposite direction. 

Both vehicles sustained major damage, although Ortiz-Pausano and the Highlander's driver, Nicholas Ainza, 33, of Santa Maria received minor injuries in the collision, Chapman said. 

The two men were transported via American Medical Response ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment. 

Ortiz-Pausano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, Chapman said. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News