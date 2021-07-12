A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision that occurred Saturday night along North Broadway in Santa Maria.
The collision occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck a pedestrian as they crossed the road from east to west in the 500 block of North Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and the pedestrian later died, according to McGehee. The investigation is ongoing.
McGehee added that officers spent several hours on Monday morning trying to retrieve surveillance footage and expects to provide more information in an upcoming news release.
