Pedestrian killed when hit by vehicle on West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc

A 69-year-old man died Thursday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Ocean Avenue, a spokesman for the Lompoc Police Department said.
Officers responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at about 6:50 p.m. and found the pedestrian and the vehicle that struck him still at the scene, Sgt. Sergio Arias said.
Lompoc Fire Department and medics rendered medical aid, but life-saving measures failed and the man died at the scene, Arias said.
He said the vehicle driver was cooperative with investigating officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the collision.
No other information was available, but Arias said the investigation is continuing and asked that anyone with information about it to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
