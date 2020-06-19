Plea deal reached for Lompoc woman accused in stabbing death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lompoc woman reached a deal with prosecutors Thursday to plead guilty to a reduced felony manslaughter charge in connection to the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.

Darlene Ybarra, 36, will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, with a special allegation involving the use of a weapon, on July 9 in Superior Court, according to her attorney, Dillon Forsyth.

The charge was reduced from first-degree premeditated murder and reflects a deal between the defense and prosecution.

No agreement was made regarding terms of a sentence, although a conviction of voluntary manslaughter carries the possibility of a state prison sentence of three, six or 11 years, with the special allegation adding one year to Ybarra's sentence.

Woman charged with murder in fatal Lompoc stabbing A first-degree murder charge has been filed against the Lompoc woman arrested in connection with Sunday night's fatal stabbing, the District A…

Ybarra previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in August 2019.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m. March 23, 2019, in the 400 block of North J Street, where Lompoc Police officers found Eric Larrson suffering from a stab wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.