Police describe scene, witness statements in Lompoc gang-related murder case

Lompoc Police officers responded shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 to a report of a shooting in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets.

Upon their arrival, police discovered three victims with gunshot wounds, including a female who was shot in the leg, Lompoc Police Officer David Garza said.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where Vargas later died.

Vega was arrested in connection to Vargas' murder on Oct. 16 after a "vigorous" four-day investigation by detectives, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Two more individuals involved in the shooting remain at large, according to Lompoc Police.

During the first part of the preliminary hearing March 13, Garza recounted interviews with witnesses, who described three shooters approach a small group of males, challenging them with a call-out of "what gang you from?"

After responding, one male was immediately shot in the head, followed by several more shots at the group, according to Garza.

A total of 18 bullet casings of two separate calibers, 9-millimeter and .45-caliber rounds, were found at the scene, Lompoc Police Cpl. Brian Guerra said.