Police identify 54-year-old man killed in Dec. 2 collision near Lompoc Valley Center

Lompoc Police identified a 54-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Dec. 2 near the Lompoc Valley Center.

Police responded to reports of a collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Hancock Drive shortly after 2 a.m., just north of Lompoc, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and its driver, Mark Morrow, a resident of Lompoc.

Investigators determined Morrow's vehicle had drifted off the road, struck several traffic signs and flipped at least once, according to Morgan.

Morrow was ejected, and emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Driver killed in single-vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive A driver was killed in a single vehicle collision near Highway 1 and Hancock Drive near Lompoc Wednesday.

Lompoc Police haven't determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and are awaiting results of a toxicology report from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau, according to Morgan.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0