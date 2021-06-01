A man killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Sunday near McCoy Lane and College Drive was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Paz, of Santa Maria, according to police officials.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection after receiving a report of the collision shortly after 8 a.m. and located Paz. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Michael McGehee.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.