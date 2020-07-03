Police: Man arrested in Santa Maria had fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth, cash
Michael Jolly

 Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges after his arrest Friday in Santa Maria.

Michael Jolly was taken into custody by members of the Santa Maria Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team, which had reportedly observed Jolly behaving suspiciously in the 200 block of East Main Street.

When officers contacted Jolly, he tried to discard a backpack, according to Santa Maria police.

Officers retrieved the backpack and reported finding drugs, cash and flare gun.

All told, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, Jolly was found to be in possession of 100 grams of fentanyl, 21 grams of rock cocaine, 26 grams of heroin, 93 grams of methamphetamine, $700 cash and a flare gun.

Jolly was arrested for transportation of drugs and possession of drugs for sale. The $700 in cash was seized pending asset forfeiture, according to police.

Jolly was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

