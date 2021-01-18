You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Report of man with gun at Walmart in Santa Maria unfounded
alert

Police: Report of man with gun at Walmart in Santa Maria unfounded

Walmart was evacuated Monday following a report of a man with a gun spotted at the store, which later turned out to be unfounded, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Dispatchers received one report of a man who was seen brandishing a firearm near the Walmart located in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road shortly after 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Flores. 

No other calls about the alleged sighting were received by dispatch. 

Several police units arrived on scene to investigate the report and determined it was unfounded shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Flores, who added the store has since reopened. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News