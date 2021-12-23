Police officials on Thursday warned residents to be vigilant over what they say are rising thefts of catalytic converters across Santa Barbara County, occurring in both densely populated neighborhoods and in rural areas.

This year, 276 catalytic converter thefts have occurred in the areas patrolled only by the Sheriff's Office, according to Lt. Rob Minter.

Minter said statistical data taken from the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau show that the most targeted vehicles include Honda Accords, Toyota Priuses and Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks.

"The community is advised to be alert and mindful of protecting their vehicles to avoid being victims of this increasing crime trend," Minter said.

Catalytic converter thefts are completed within minutes. Surveillance video footage has shown that thieves get under vehicles and typically use electric saws to cut the exhaust pipes leading to and from the converters, usually in about two minutes, while an accomplice waits in a nearby getaway car, according to Minter.

Once removed, the converters are broken down and sold for their valuable metals.

There are measures that residents can take to prevent thefts, Minter said, that include:

Keeping your vehicle in a locked garage or a well-lit area close to your home;

Setting up cameras to record the parking area that can work as a deterrent and help in an investigation; and

Installing anti-theft devices to make a catalytic converter harder to remove.

Detectives review and monitor all reported thefts and suspect information, and urge residents to report suspicious activity by calling the nonemergency line at 805-683-2724 or 911 to report a crime in progress, according to Minter.

Additionally, callers may contact the Sheriff's Office Detective's Bureau at 805-681-4150.