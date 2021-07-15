A Port Hueneme woman accused of vehicular manslaughter in a fatal rollover collision near Buellton in 2018 has died, according to officials.
Sheri Ann Craig, 54, died June 16, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, which is investigating the cause.
Craig had been out of jail on supervised release and was scheduled to appear July 9 in Superior Court for a readiness and settlement conference, but her charges were dropped shortly after her death, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Craig was charged on Aug. 29, 2018, following a rollover collision five days earlier that killed her passenger, Dan Davis, and injured another person.
In addition, Craig was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing injury, and two enhancements, including one for great bodily injury and another because multiple victims were injured in the crash. She pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 29, 2018.
Charges stemmed from the crash that occurred around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, 2018, when Craig was driving a Honda Civic eastbound at 60 mph in the left-hand lane of Highway 246, just east of Williams Ranch and four miles south of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.
For unknown reasons, Craig allowed her Civic to drift into the center median. The Civic rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels facing northeast in the westbound right-hand lane of Highway 246. Davis, who was sitting in the passenger front seat, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Another passenger, identified as 50-year-old George Martinez, of Oxnard, suffered a head laceration, and leg and chest pain, according to the CHP. Craig and Martinez were both treated at area hospitals.