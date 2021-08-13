A Port Hueneme woman who was accused of vehicular manslaughter in a 2018 fatal rollover collision near Buellton died from an accidental drug overdose, which included fentanyl, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

Sheri Ann Craig, 54, died June 16 after overdosing on the drug combination, which also included methamphetamine and methadone, according to an autopsy report released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Additionally, the report noted liver damage and a history of opioid dependence in the autopsy, which was conducted June 17.

Craig was on supervised release from jail and scheduled to appear for a July 9 hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court for a readiness-and-settlement conference on the charges, which were dropped shortly after her death, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.

Craig was charged on Aug. 29, 2018, following a rollover collision five days earlier that killed her passenger, Dan Davis, and injured another person.

In addition, Craig was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, causing injury, and two enhancements, including one for great bodily injury and another because multiple victims were injured in the crash. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.