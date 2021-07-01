Paul Flores, who appeared remotely by Zoom from the San Luis Obispo County Jail, pleaded not guilty in April to a charge of murder in the 1996 disappearance and suspected death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.
The hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday but now is tentatively slated to begin July 12 upon a judge's approval. Court officials expect the hearing will last 12 days.
Paul Flores, 44, is charged with the murder of Smart, who was last seen with the Cal Poly freshman before she went missing on May 25, 1996. Smart was declared legally dead in 2002 and her body has never been found.
Susan Flores, mother of Paul Flores, and her boyfriend are accused of relocating the remains of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in an amended lawsuit filed by Smart's family.
Paul Flores was arrested in San Pedro on April 13 and charged with the murder of Smart on April 14. Ruben Flores was arrested in Arroyo Grande and charged on the same days. Both men pleaded not guilty.
The arrests came after search warrants using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs were served at Ruben Flores’ home in the 700 block of White Court in Arroyo Grande on March 15 and April 13. Details on what was found during the searches remain sealed.
Photos: SLO Sheriff Ian Parkinson announce charges again Paul, Ruben Flores
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Cal Poly campus where Kristin Smart was last seen in 1996.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at the Cal Poly campus where Kristin Smart was last seen in 1996.
Photos of the Paul Flores arrest was displayed at the press conference in Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo residents gather at Cal Poly to witness a press conference of the Kristin Smart case.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff department unviel photos of Kristin Smart and the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the media from Los Angeles to Sacramento attend the press conference at Cal Poly SLO Tuesday afternoon.
Chris Lambert creator of the Your Own Backyard Kristin Smart podcast speaks with the public at the press conference at Cal Poly Tuesday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Cal Poly students react to the news from County Sheriffs of the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff personnel continue to search the home of Ruben Flores in Arroyo Grande Tuesday.
Local community members wait for developments in front of Ruben Flores's house in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo Sheriff personnel search the backyard.
Balloons wrap around the billboard of Kristin Smart in Arroyo Grande after the arrest of Paul and Ruben Flores Tuesday.