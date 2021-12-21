One person was arrested and a dozen of searches were conducted in a countywide probation check earlier this month, when officers also distributed gift bags filled with holiday-themed knickknacks, according to a Probation Department spokeswoman.

Probation Department officers on Dec. 9 conducted wellness checks at 28 locations, including in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta, where individuals on active probation and post-release community supervision live, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.

Of the 28 locations, Probation Department officers visited at least three locations in Orcutt, logs show. A total of 18 officers participated in the operation.

The operation focused on individuals with cases of domestic violence, child or elder abuse, and family violence where child, victims or vulnerable adults live in the homes, according to Milligan.

Lompoc Police: Gang member tossed handgun into child's bedroom while fleeing Two gang members were arrested on suspicion of firearms charges Friday during a probation check, including one who discarded an unserialized h…

Dubbed Operation Safe at Home, the wellness checks focused on probationers and their families, and consisted of observing living environments, documenting family needs, providing information on resources and ensuring client compliance with probation terms and conditions.

The holiday-themed bags Probation Department officers distributed to each family were filled with ornaments, decorations, coloring books, crayons, art projects for children and resource brochures, according to Milligan.

The Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness, Milligan added.