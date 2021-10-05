A prosecutor is opposing defense attorneys' request for a hearing to exclude doctors’ witness testimony in the case of a Lompoc man accused of killing is 26-day-old daughter in 2019.

The Sept. 30 filing seeks to exclude the testimony of three medical doctors who examined tissue samples of Evelyn Ramirez, the daughter of 30-year-old Jose Ramirez Jr., who is charged with her murder.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg is opposing the request because it challenges the doctors' interpretations of the autopsy results based on their experience and training, rather than on the basis of a new procedure not widely accepted by science.

“This is because lay minds might easily but erroneously assume that such procedures are objective and infallible," Schoenburg wrote. "All three pathologists the prosecution intends to call are clearly qualified to testify as to their post-mortem evaluations of Evelyn."

The request will be heard, along with other motions, from Nov. 15 to 17, according to Schoenburg.

Ramirez was arrested on May 23, 2019, and charged the next day with murder and a second strike enhancement.

The charges were upheld on Oct. 11, 2019, after a preliminary hearing in Lompoc Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During police questioning, Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott informed Ramirez that Evelyn's autopsy showed that her skull had an approximately 9-centimeter fracture, indicating her head was slammed against a hard surface, according to a video played during the Oct. 11 hearing.

“This is a significantly violent force that causes this fracture,” said Dr. Manny Montez, a pathologist with the Sheriff-Coroner's Office, during the hearing.

Tissue samples were examined by Montez, and Stanford University neurologists Dr. Hannes Vogel and Donald Born, who indicated "nonaccidental" trauma to the head, according to Schoenburg's Sept. 30 filing.

In addition, tissue samples were sent to Dr. Terri L. Haddix, who evaluated them for the defense.

Defense attorneys Adrian Galvan and Marianne Zawadzki argue that abusive head trauma is a contested area of law and that Ramirez did not kill Evelyn.

A readiness and settlement conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Santa Maria. A trial confirmation is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10.