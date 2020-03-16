Public Defender's Office urges defendants to stay out of courtroom to curb coronavirus spread

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those sto…
The request applies to all defendants in pending criminal cases, including for suspects in DUI and domestic violence cases who are normally required to appear for arraignment and sentencing at Superior Court locations.
People charged in felony cases must appear for arraignments but may be excused from future appearances provided the court grants a waiver of appearance, Macuga said.
Those charged with misdemeanors already have the option to have an attorney appear on their behalf.
Deputy public defenders have started reaching out to defendants to arrange for future court appearances, Macuga said.
Individuals who are not represented by an attorney and have an upcoming court hearing on a criminal matter should call one of the three public defender branches: Santa Maria: 805-346-7500; Lompoc, 805-737-7770; and Santa Barbara, 805-568-3470.
Last week, county officials announced measures to limit personnel inside courtrooms to stop the virus' spread, including the use of teleconferencing and video appearances by defendants.
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
Closed windows of sex workers are seen in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 16, 2020. Health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffeeshops, saunas, sex clubs and sport and fitness clubs to be closed from Sunday March 15th onwards as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
Lockdowns, tanking stocks: Virus fight shifts to Europe, US
A man adjusts his face mask as he walks past a mural of a crying woman in Rome's Trullo neighborhood, Monday, March 16, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A display board in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport shows cancelled flights in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 16, 2020. Numerous flights are cancelled because of the novel coronavirus out break. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Silas Stein/dpa via AP)
Silas Stein
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A police officer talks to a man in the closed Café Bar Old Sailor in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 16, 2020. Health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffeeshops, saunas, sex clubs and sport and fitness clubs to be closed from Sunday March 15th onwards as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
An elderly man wears a face mask as he walks in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Monday, March 16, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
New Africa coronavirus crisis looms with internal spread
Children make their way to school in Johannesburg Monday, March 16, 2020 a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster. Ramaphosa said all schools will be closed for 30 days from Wednesday and he banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people. South Africa will close 35 of its 53 land borders and will intensify screening at its international airports. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
Denis Farrell
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
A civil society activist distributes written information to drivers during a campaign raise awareness of the new coronavirus in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
Two tourists pull their suitcases passing closed windows of sex workers in the Red Light District of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, March 16, 2020. Health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffeeshops, saunas, sex clubs and sport and fitness clubs to be closed from Sunday March 15th onwards as the government sought to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the Netherlands. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A traveller wears a mask as he gets onto a busy tube in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
Moscow metro depot employees disinfect a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 16, 2020. Starting from early March, Moscow authorities have been sending people who traveled to countries most affected by the coronavirus epidemic and returned with flu-like symptoms to a new hospital on the outskirts of the city. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A female federal police officer puts on a breathing mask at the border crossing to Switzerland before an inspection in Weil am Rhein, Monday, march 16, 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Germany will introduce comprehensive controls and entry bans at its borders with Switzerland. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP)
Patrick Seeger
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
Moscow metro depot employees disinfect a metro train in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 16, 2020. Starting from early March, Moscow authorities have been sending people who traveled to countries most affected by the coronavirus epidemic and returned with flu-like symptoms to a new hospital on the outskirts of the city. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Pavel Golovkin
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
A man wearing a mask leaves a drugstore Monday March 16, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Jean-Francois Badias
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
Afghan boys wearing face masks walk at a down town street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A security officer measures body temperatures of passengers before entering a train station during the coronavirus outbreak, in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
Binsar Bakkara
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A graffiti consisting of the text "Stay Home" and a symbolic novel coronavirus has been sprayed on the ground in Munich, Germany, Monday March, 16, 2020. Berlin has closed all Bars and pubs because of the corona virus outbreak in Germany. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)
Sven Hoppe
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
A Delhi Transport Corporation worker disinfects a passenger bus as a precaution against COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 16, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A woman wearing a mask carries bread as the rain falls in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, March 16, 2020. After deploying the army to the streets and to clean train stations, ordering 46 million to stay at home and taking over control of private hospitals, the Spanish government is considering now closing the country's borders to halt the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A worker disinfects a police bus as a precaution against COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 16, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Manish Swarup
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
An empty courtyard is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to close all creches, schools and universities from Monday until further notice to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Emmanuel Macron says. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A worker wearing a protective gear prepares to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
UK ramps up virus fight: no pubs, 12-week isolation for some
A traveller wears a mask on a busy tube in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A woman wears a mask as people use an escalator at a station in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A woman wearing a face mask pushes a trolley as other customers wait in a queue to receive a card to allow them to shop at the supermarket in Athens, Monday, March 16, 2020. Greek supermarkets are restricting the flow of customers entering the premises in another attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Thanassis Stavrakis
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
Paramilitary wearing masks assemble for work in an embassy district in Beijing on Monday, March 16, 2020. With more imported cases of the new coronavirus, starting Monday, travelers arriving in Beijing from overseas will be quarantined for 14 days in designated facilities at their own expense. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
Artist Kaya Mar holds up a coronavirus themed painting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Westminster in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, an Indian doctor in a protective suit sits outside an isolation ward for COVIND-19 patients at a Hospital in Hyderabad, India, . For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Mahesh Kumar A
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
Police officers walk at the metro station in Vienna, Austria, Monday, March 16, 2020. The austrian government restricts freedom of movement. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)
Ronald Zak
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A woman wears a mask and gloves as she leaves a station in London, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
The Latest: US health agency looking into cyber incident
Police check temperatures of people at a checkpoint as part of a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus at the outskirts of Quezon city in Manila, Philippines Monday March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
The Latest: IRC starts $30M campaign to aid vulnerable areas
A man wearing a face mask worn during the coronavirus outbreak attaches the name tag of a Buddhist in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on April 30 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man
200315-Z-AO733-0319
New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members put on protective measures in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. New York Army National Guard and New York Guard members are supporting medical professionals at drive-thru swab collecting sites as part of the multi-agency response to COVID-19. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
New York National Guard photo
AP Exclusive: Coronavirus vaccine test opens with 1st doses
A sign for the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute is seen outside the building that houses the institute, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Seattle. The first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which was given to the first volunteer in the study by injection, Monday, March 16 in Seattle will take at the institute. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A person in protective gear stands behind a sign reading 'Feaver Ambulance' in the reception area of the fever outpatient clinic in Wernigerode, Germany, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)
Matthias Bein
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
Patients lie on beds at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital, Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
People walk past a convenient store where the latest cover of a magazine is stuck on a pillar outside of it on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in New York. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies, while one of the nation's most senior public health officials called on the nation to act with more urgency to safeguard their health as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread across the United States. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Wong Maye-E
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A woman wearing a mask protects herself from the rain with an umbrella, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, March 16, 2020. After deploying the army to the streets and to clean train stations, ordering 46 million to stay at home and taking over control of private hospitals, the Spanish government is considering now closing the country's borders to halt the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A young man wearing a face mask walks across an empty Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, March 16, 2020. The Czech government has imposed further dramatic restrictions on the movement in efforts to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government is declaring a quarantine for the entire country, an unprecedented measure in his country's history that became effective on Monday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A man wears a mask during a rally supporting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Thousands took to the streets on Sunday to demonstrate in favor of Bolsonaro, challenging in some states the ban on agglomerations due to coronavirus and ignoring his suggestion to postpone the acts. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A subway customer wearing a face mask waits to board a car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
A member of the Venezuelan civil protection agency explains commuters symptoms and preventive measures for the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Venezuela announced quarantine measures in six states and in Caracas. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
Ukrainians wearing a face masks walk in centrla Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 16, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and seven other regions, and restrict public movement from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities to strengthen anti-coronavirus quarantine measures. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
What's Happening: Millions stocked up, slowing down
Italian Carabinieri police officers man a road block in Milan, Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. Italy is on a nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 virus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
Photo1
The Minskoff Theatre is shuttered Thursday in New York, near Times Square after Broadway theaters closed following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's banning of gatherings of more than 500 people over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago
An entire section of meat and poultry is left empty after panicked shoppers swept through in fear of the coronavirus at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, travelers wait to check in their luggage at the Los Angeles International Airport. The coronavirus pandemic that's caused many Americans to avoid airports has others booking spur-of-the moment trips at dirt-cheap ticket prices. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez
US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago
A notice limiting only 3 packages of toilet paper per customer is displayed on picked bare shelves after shoppers cleaned out the stock of paper and cleaning products at a local grocery store in Burbank, Calif. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Richard Vogel
Photo1
A TSA agent hands a passport back to a traveler Saturday at a checkpoint inside an airline terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The coronavirus pandemic that has caused many Americans to avoid airports has others booking spur-of-the moment trips at dirt-cheap ticket prices.
KATHY WILLENS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email