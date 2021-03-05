'Reopen Our Cities' rally to protest a year of COVID-19 restrictions

A coalition of Central Coast business owners has planned a rally at Santa Maria City Hall on March 16 to protest one year of COVID-19 restrictions, which members say have lasted long enough.

The Reopen Our Cities rally will provide a peaceful way for residents to bring awareness to the effects of long-term closures and restrictions, according to Santa Maria Rancho Bowl co-owner Ashlee Carranza who also is a member of the Reopen the Central Coast coalition.

"Yes, the coronavirus is something to be concerned about, but what are the other effects, the mental health issues that are caused, the child abuse, the domestic violence, the homelessness, the academic repercussions of this?" Carranza asked. "There are so many other effects, not to mention the economic effects on many local businesses."

The group formed in December and now has 180 members from restaurants, salons, gyms and insurance companies, which were deemed nonessential and required to close, according to Carranza.

Originally, coalition members gathered to vent about the actions of government agencies and, also, citations some were receiving for opening their businesses despite health restrictions, Carranza said.

Many owners were in agreement with initial shutdowns and said stimulus money helped in the beginning, but the periodic tightening of restrictions over the last year has caused Carranza to question officials' decision-making and data.