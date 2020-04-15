You are the owner of this article.
Rep. Salud Carbajal calls on prison officials to expedite COVID-19 field hospital in Lompoc
California lawmakers called on Bureau of Prisons officials Wednesday to expedite the installation of a mobile hospital in Lompoc after data showed the correctional facility there has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the federal system.

In a letter signed by Central Coast Representative Salud Carbajal (D) and U.S. senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, the lawmakers call on Assistant Director of the Correctional Programs Division, Michael Carvajal, to hasten the process of installing a 50-bed mobile hospital to treat inmates and staff at the penitentiary infected with the coronavirus.

Officials have confirmed 68 inmates and 25 staff at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex have been infected by coronavirus. Of the cases, at least one prison employee and 12 inmates were hospitalized, with two inmates in intensive care units, according to Santa Barbara County data.

At least 440 inmates and 240 staff have been infected nationwide, and at least 14 inmate deaths have died, due to coronavirus, according to BOP data.

Lawmakers requested Carvajal "take every action possible" to grant the request to install and staff the hospital, and provide those staffing it with enough proper protective equipment, according to the letter.

Additionally, the letter requested personnel to fill medical and other prison staffing needs, which are at 68% and 80%, respectively.

Despite an "elevated" request for the hospital, Lompoc prison officials have told lawmakers it would still take four to six weeks, according to the letter.

The rapid spread of coronavirus poses a safety threat to inmates, staff and their families, the letter said. 

"This is not an acceptable time frame," according to the letter. "It is critical that we provide a whole of government approach to ensure Santa Barbara County's healthcare system is able to cope with this growing crisis."

BOP officials have not responded to emails or calls seeking comment on the letter.

Steps have been taken, however, to mitigate the spread of coronavirus inside the prison. 

Attorney General William Barr issued a March 26 memorandum directing federal prisons to prioritize home confinement for inmates at-risk for coronavirus, including those aged 65 and older and/or with underlying medical conditions, according to Centers for Disease Control Guidelines.

Lompoc officials wouldn't say how many inmates were released on home confinement, although more than 1,000 have been released nationwide, according to the BOP. 

Other measures included suspending visitations and inmate transfers -- except under certain conditions.

The penitentiary has "instituted a comprehensive management approach" that includes "screening, testing appropriate treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures," according to BOP spokesman Justin Long.

Inmates aren't provided with hand sanitizer due to its alcohol content although they've been encouraged to wash hands frequently with soap and water. 

Prison staff still report to work and leave, but must undergo enhanced screening, such as self-reporting and temperature checks, in states designated by the CDC as having "sustained community transmission," which include California.

A "Pandemic Influenza contingency plan" was implemented and involves coordination with internal and external subject matter experts from CDC and the World Health Organization, Long said. 

