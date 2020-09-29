Report finds Lompoc prison COVID-19 response included solitary confinement, lack of access to sick call

Lompoc federal prison inmates lacked timely access to sick call, weren't screened properly and were placed in solitary confinement as part of the facility's response to the COVID-19 outbreak several months ago, according to findings published in a report on Friday.
Additionally, the report found screening deficiencies, including lack of daily testing for uninfected inmates among work crews.
The report was issued by Dr. Homer Venters, an epidemiologist appointed by a U.S. District Court judge to inspect the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex's response to the pandemic on Sept. 1 and 2.
Along with findings, Venters issued numerous recommendations, including that officials screen inmates on a daily basis, immediately hire adequate medical staff and investigate instances of retaliation and threats over inmate concerns regarding the disease.
Mossimo Giannulli, fashion designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve prison time in Lompoc after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the college admissions bribery scandal.
The outbreak killed four inmates and infected more than 1,000, including more than 900 inmates at the prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution, according to an OIG report issued July.
As a result, five inmates filed a federal class-action lawsuit on May 16, accusing warden Louis Milusnic and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal of cruel and unusual punishment over their responses to the coronavirus outbreak inside the facility.
"The COVID-19 outbreak and BOP Lompoc has been one of the nation's most overwhelming in terms of the percentage of detained people who were infected as well as those who died," Venters said in the report.
During his two-day visit, Venters inspected the prison's two work camps, the medium-security U.S. Penitentiary facility and the FCI. He relied on three questions, including whether the prison adequately respond to individual cases, implemented infection control and protect high-risk patients.
Venters identified 953 inmates who recovered from the coronavirus and three active infections during his two-day visit at the prison, which housed about 2,200 inmates at the time.
Lompoc prison staff did not block access to any part of the facility, according to Venters.
In his report, Venters identified three screening deficiencies, including the "obvious" lack of daily inmate screening, including for work crews.
During the inspection, the prison team told Venters that inmate work crews are subject to daily coronavirus screenings. But after requesting the records to prove it, Venters was told they didn't exist.
"The leadership of the facility, including the PHS officer, were certain that these screenings occur," Venters said. "I spoke with numerous detained people who work outside their housing area, many of them in the north or south camps, and none of them reported having ever been screened before work."
In addition, when Venters asked individual officers about the screening process, none of them seemed familiar with how it works.
In all facilities, inmates reported that sick call responses took more than a week or they were unable to get a response when their symptoms worsened, according to the report.
Venters noted several inmates experienced intimidation from correctional officers before his inspection, including outright threats to not speak and threats of solitary confinement if masks were not worn during the inspection.
At the USP, Venters inspected the special housing unit, which is used for inmates awaiting transfer or "special population" inmates. Of the unit's six tiers, three were in use for quarantining patients in single cells between 22 to 24 hours each day with no access to recreation or a telephone.
Venters identified several strengths in the prison's pandemic response, including the construction of a hospital unit and a "test-in, test-out" strategy used for inmates in quarantine, which is a relative standard in prison systems, according to the report.
