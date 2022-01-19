Employees at a downtown Santa Maria arts nonprofit and residents are asking for city officials to publicly respond to two vandalism incidents that caused damage to the center earlier this month and may have been racially motivated, according to a staff member.

The incidents that occurred on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 stemmed from an altercation about a month ago with an individual who works in the building that houses Corazon del Pueblo, the Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, which is located in the 100 block of West Main St., according to Alex Espinoza-Kulick, the nonprofit's executive director.

Corazon del Pueblo serves the local Latino and Mixteco communities, providing access to arts and services, including vaccination clinics.

The first incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the person became upset over a Latinx hip-hop art installation and aggressively pushed the 8-foot-tall-by-4-foot-wide object back into the nonprofit's space, causing damage to the piece and the floor while screaming racial slurs along the way, according to Espinoza-Kulick.

He said interactions with the individual had become increasingly hostile over the past month, although attempts were made to peaceably diffuse the situation.

Hate-related graffiti incidents under investigation in Orcutt Several incidents of hate-related graffiti reported in Orcutt on Friday are under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, including racial slurs written on vehicles.

The next day, Espinoza-Kulick came to work at about 1 p.m. and saw that a Latino Little Free Library stand was ripped out of the ground, damaged and left in the building's plaza next to Heritage Square, he said. The stand was provided through a grant from Altrusa of Central Coast and was designed by a local artist.

Espinoza-Kulick estimated damages to be about $21,000. Both incidents were reported to the Santa Maria Police Department, although Espinoza-Kulick expressed concern about the level of response.

Lt. Russ Mengel, who works in the Detective Bureau, said the incidents aren't criminal but rather a civil issue, and that there doesn't appear to be any link to racism.

In addition, the Police Department is suffering from a shortage of officers, including his office, according to Mengel. Several officers have retired or transferred out of state, leaving the department shorthanded.

"I'm down four investigators because we can't meet minimum staff requirements for patrol," Mengel said.

Several residents at the City Council meeting on Tuesday evoked civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and urged leaders to condemn the incidents but not exacerbate the situation. One man called for an investigation.

The statements were made during the public comment portion of the meeting, when council members take input from community members.

"What we all need to remember is that divisiveness can breed hatred, and hatred and racism tears communities apart," said one woman, who identified herself as a member of Santa Maria's chapter of Standing Up for Racial Justice.

Mayor Alice Patino and Councilman Mike Cordero praised King, whose birthday was observed on Monday, but otherwise council members did not issue a statement on the incidents at the meeting.

Espinoza-Kulick said the nonprofit may consider a lawsuit but would prefer to resolve the issue more positively, with collaboration.

"At the end of the day, for us, even if we can resolve it with this one person, there are more folks in the community who share the same beliefs," Espinoza-Kulick said. "We need longer-term solutions for our community, taking a strong stand against racism, violence and hatred in all forms."

A community event to reinstall the Little Free Library stand will be held at the nonprofit at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to Espinoza-Kulick.