Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office increased their presence at local schools Friday after a threat containing the initials "RHS' was reported Thursday, according to officials.
Officials did not provide information on the origins of the threat and it was not specifically directed toward Righetti, but was nonetheless reported to local parents and guardians. Other schools through the country reported a similar threat containing the same initials, according to Kenny Klein, a spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
"We remain vigilant during this time to ensure that all of our schools are safe," Klein said. "The Sheriff's Office continues to work with allied law enforcement agencies to identify where the post originated from."
The threat comes two days after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.
Schools and sheriff's officials coordinated on Wednesday following the shooting and after a TikTok threat was made toward Patterson Elementary School on Tuesday, according to sheriff's Lt. Rob Minter.
The threat was determined to be not credible, although police in Santa Maria and the Orcutt area have increased their visibility at local schools.