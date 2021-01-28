Rolling Hills doctor pardoned by Trump won't serve Lompoc federal prison sentence

A retired Rolling Hills anesthesiologist who was sentenced to serve more than a year at Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex after pleading guilty in a health care fraud scheme won't be reporting to prison because of a presidential pardon he received last week.

Dr. Faustino Bernadett, 66, was given a 15-month federal prison sentence in January 2020 for one count of misprision of a felony, or knowing a felony was committed but failing to report it, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Bernadett was ordered to report to work camp at Lompoc's prison complex on Feb. 19, but that changed after he was granted a pardon from former President Donald Trump shortly before he left the White House on Jan. 20.

"The pardon not only erases Bernadett's conviction, it basically cancels any prison term or punishment imposed as a consequence from the criminal case," said George Newhouse, Bernadett's attorney.

Bernadett authorized fake contracts that concealed more than $30 million in kickbacks paid to physicians who referred spinal surgeries to his Long Beach hospital, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman, adding that the scheme was inherited by the hospital's previous owner and totaled more than $400 million in fraudulent bills, mainly to California's workers compensation system.