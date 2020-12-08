San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies investigate armed robbery at Nipomo gas station

San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies are seeking public assistance in the investigation of an armed robbery at a Nipomo gas station last week.

Sheriff's deputies responded an armed robbery reported at about 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Chevron gas station, located in the 400 block of West Tefft Street, according to to spokesman Tony Cipolla.

Witnesses told investigators that a man wearing a mask entered the gas station, displayed a black pistol and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items, and was last seen fleeing the scene on foot toward South Oakglen Avenue, according to Cipolla. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black or navy blue sweatshirt and a dark hat.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.

+3 Santa Maria Police release description of Community Bank robbery suspect Santa Maria Police on Wednesday released a description of the suspect involved in an armed robbery at Community Bank on Tuesday, according to a spokesman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0