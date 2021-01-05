You have permission to edit this article.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy injured after patrol vehicle collides with tree in Grover Beach

A San Luis Obispo County sheriff's patrol deputy sustained minor injuries after his vehicle collided with a tree in Grover Beach on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. when the deputy's patrol vehicle struck a tree in the yard of a residence located near the intersection of La Jolla Court and South Oak Park Boulevard, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla. 

The deputy, who was not identified, was on patrol at the time of the collision, which also caused damage to the nearby residence. 

The deputy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries and released, according to Cipolla. 

No one else was involved in the collision and no other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, according to Cipolla. 

